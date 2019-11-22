Apple can't get enough of that creepy baby, orders a second season of Servant

We came away positive, but a little overwhelmed, from our first brush with Servant, Apple’s new show about a couple (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) processing their grief over a lost newborn by bringing a whole host of bizarre and unnerving presences—a creepy baby, its creepy babysitter, R on—into their lives. It’s something of an overstuffed show, so it’s refreshing to hear that it might actually get a little more room to spread out and calm down a bit, with Variety reporting that the series has just been given a second season on Apple TV+.

Created by Tony Basgallop— with a big-name assist from M. Night Shyamalan, who produced the series and directed several episodes—Servant is set to debut its first season on November 28. (Because nothing says “Shake off that turkey hangover! ” like a high-tension meditation on madness and grief.) The series will broadcast weekly, with its 10-episode first season set to wrap up in January of next year.