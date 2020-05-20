L to R: Lebron James (Ezra Shaw) and Alex Morgan (Rich Fury) Image : Getty Images

The Last Dance docuseries was always destined to be a major event, but its runaway success in a partially stalled society really drew attention to how much we, as a nation, miss sports. So if you’ve had your fill of marble races and “death diving ,” Apple brings some potentially good news: This s ummer, Apple TV+ will premiere Greatness Code, a short-form sports docuseries that will highlight a number of record-setting figures across the wide, sweaty world of athletics. F ilmmaker Gotham Chopra will direct the series and serve as executive producer through Religion Of Sports. It is also co-produced by Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Per Apple’s recent press release, “Greatness Code is a landmark, short form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.”

The list of featured athletes includes :

Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James

Six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

Record-holding Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White

Greatness Code joins a slate of recently announced programming from Apple—including Loren Bouchard and Josh Gad’s Central Park, Beastie Boys Story, Visible: Out On Television, Dads, and Boys State—as it works to expand its modest launch day offering. The new series will premiere globally on July 10.