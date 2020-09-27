In the summer of 1998, the country was bitterly divided: Were you Team Armageddon or Team Deep Impact?
Though different in tone, both were asteroid disaster films and were released within two months of each other. In fact, director Michael Bay has blamed the hectic third act of Armageddon on the studio’s rush to get his film out—something that can likely be attributed to wanting to steal the thunder of Deep Impact, which ultimately still beat Bay’s movie to theaters. “We had to do the whole movie in 16 weeks. It was a massive undertaking,” Bay said in 2013. “That was not fair to the movie. I would redo the entire third act if I could. But the studio literally took the movie away from us. It was terrible. My visual effects supervisor had a nervous breakdown, so I had to be in charge of that. I called James Cameron and asked ‘What do you do when you’re doing all the effects yourself?’”
Ultimately, going second didn’t hurt Armageddon in the box office. The late-June release—which was far more of an action film than its more character-driven competition—ultimately placed second on the year-end domestic box office list ($198 million) compared to Deep Impact’s seventh place finish ($140 million).
If it’s been a while since you’ve seen either film and have been jonesing to watch fictional global destruction as opposed to everything going on in the news right now, you’re in luck: both films are slated to hit Showtime’s on-demand platforms on Oct. 1.
https://film.avclub.com/the-best-movies-on-showtime-1844721370?rev=1597424325356
Here’s a full list of the new movies Showtime will have available in Oct. 2020.
Available Oct. 1
3 Day Weekend
Alfie (2004)
All Styles
Angels & Demons
Armageddon
Bad Girls From Valley High
Big Daddy
Bloodsport
Boiler Room
Boomerang
The Bridges of Madison County
Catch Me If You Can
The Chamber
Clockers
Colors
The Cooler
Courage Under Fire
Crooklyn
Deep Impact
The Deer Hunter
Do The Right Thing
Eight Crazy Nights
Event Horizon
Field of Dreams
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Fried Green Tomatoes
The Gentlemen
Godzilla
Hannibal
Holly Day
Hood Rat
Howard the Duck
Inside Man
Julie & Julia
Kingpin
The Last Days of Disco
The Last Temptation of Christ
Layer Cake
Leadbelly
Leave It to Beaver
Legally Blonde
Legend
Liberal Arts
Madea’s Family Reunion
McHale’s Navy
Mercury Rising
The Money Pit
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
Moonstruck
Muppets from Space
The Muppets Take Manhattan
My Bloody Valentine
An Officer and a Gentleman,
One Crazy Christmas
The Other Boleyn Girl
Paranormal Activity
Passenger 57
Patriot Games
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Posse
Proximity
Rain Man
Righteous Kill
Rosemary’s Baby
Schindler’s List
Set It Off
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer’s All Star Comedy Jam
Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
Sudden Death
Suspect Zero
Tales From The Hood
The Thing
Thirteen Days
Top Gun
Urban Cowboy
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Urban Legends: Final Cut
A Very Brady Sequel
Vice
Waterworld
Why Stop Now
Available Oct. 3
Agent Cody Banks
Never Goin’ Back
Available Oct. 6
A Prayer Before Dawn
Available Oct. 8
Swallow
Available Oct. 15
Hook
Available Oct. 16
Greenberg
Bad Hombres
Available Oct. 18
Slice
Available Oct 23
Don Jon
Available Oct. 24
The Current War
Available Oct. 25
Run with the Hunted
Available Oct. 30
Citizen Bio