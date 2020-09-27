Téa Leoni in Deep Impact; Bruce Willis in Armageddon

In the summer of 1998, the country was bitterly divided: Were you Team Armageddon or Team Deep Impact?

Though different in tone, both were asteroid disaster films and were released within two months of each other. In fact, director Michael Bay has blamed the hectic third act of Armageddon on the studio’s rush to get his film out—something that can likely be attributed to wanting to steal the thunder of Deep Impact, which ultimately still beat Bay’s movie to theaters. “We had to do the whole movie in 16 weeks. It was a massive undertaking,” Bay said in 2013. “That was not fair to the movie. I would redo the entire third act if I could. But the studio literally took the movie away from us. It was terrible. My visual effects supervisor had a nervous breakdown, so I had to be in charge of that. I called James Cameron and asked ‘What do you do when you’re doing all the effects yourself?’”

Ultimately, going second didn’t hurt Armageddon in the box office. The late-June release—which was far more of an action film than its more character-driven competition—ultimately placed second on the year-end domestic box office list ($198 million) compared to Deep Impact’s seventh place finish ($140 million).

If it’s been a while since you’ve seen either film and have been jonesing to watch fictional global destruction as opposed to everything going on in the news right now, you’re in luck: both films are slated to hit Showtime’s on-demand platforms on Oct. 1.

Here’s a full list of the new movies Showtime will have available in Oct. 2020.



Available Oct. 1

3 Day Weekend

Alfie (2004)

All Styles

Angels & Demons

Armageddon

Bad Girls From Valley High

Big Daddy

Bloodsport

Boiler Room

Boomerang

The Bridges of Madison County

Catch Me If You Can

The Chamber

Clockers

Colors

The Cooler

Courage Under Fire

Crooklyn

Deep Impact

The Deer Hunter

Do The Right Thing

Eight Crazy Nights

Event Horizon

Field of Dreams

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Gentlemen

Godzilla

Hannibal

Holly Day

Hood Rat

Howard the Duck

Inside Man

Julie & Julia

Kingpin

The Last Days of Disco

The Last Temptation of Christ

Layer Cake

Leadbelly

Leave It to Beaver

Legally Blonde

Legend

Liberal Arts

Madea’s Family Reunion

McHale’s Navy

Mercury Rising

The Money Pit

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Moonstruck

Muppets from Space

The Muppets Take Manhattan

My Bloody Valentine

An Officer and a Gentleman,

One Crazy Christmas

The Other Boleyn Girl

Paranormal Activity

Passenger 57

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Posse

Proximity

Rain Man

Righteous Kill

Rosemary’s Baby

Schindler’s List

Set It Off

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer’s All Star Comedy Jam

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot

Sudden Death

Suspect Zero

Tales From The Hood

The Thing

Thirteen Days

Top Gun

Urban Cowboy

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Urban Legends: Final Cut

A Very Brady Sequel

Vice

Waterworld

Why Stop Now

Available Oct. 3

Agent Cody Banks

Never Goin’ Back

Available Oct. 6

A Prayer Before Dawn

Available Oct. 8

Swallow

Available Oct. 15

Hook

Available Oct. 16

Greenberg

Bad Hombres



Available Oct. 18

Slice

Available Oct 23

Don Jon

Available Oct. 24

The Current War



Available Oct. 25

Run with the Hunted

Available Oct. 30

Citizen Bio