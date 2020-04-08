Aphex Twin reemerges with 6 gorgeous new songs

Photo : Martyn Goodacre ( Getty Images )

IDM legend Aphex Twin returned in 2014 with Syro, an LP 13 years in the making, and chased it the following year with a bounty of free tracks that he uploaded to SoundC loud under the name user18081971. Now, as Resident Advisor reports, he’s back with six brand new songs, the likes of which represent a more relaxed variation on the Aphex Twin sound .

The tracks first arrived with a new bio for the account, in which Aphex Twin, the moniker of artist Richard D. James, mentioned that he’d recently lost his father. That bio has since been deleted—it’s been preserved via Reddit—likely due to his comments about about COVID-19 statistics and and the pandemic having turned Europe into a “police state.” The tracks , remain, however, and Resident Advisor notes that the latest one , the ethereal “qu 1,” contains a heartbreaking message in its mp3 file: “See you on the other side, dad.”

