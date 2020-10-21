Screenshot : Femotions

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cannot stop gaming. Having previously appeared on a charity fundraising stream to laud the Nintendo 64 and help drive donations to Mermaids, an organization that supports gender diverse and transgender kids, Ocasio-Cortez decided to get into the streaming world for herself. Last night, in an effort to encourage voting, she registered a Twitch account (which already has 573,000 followers at the time of writing), tweeted the start time, and played the multiplayer game Among Us with a lot of notable streamers, including some up-and-coming internet personality named Rep. Ilhan Omar.



The Verge reports that the stream “peaked at 435,000 viewers” during her first round of Among Us, which “puts her broadcast among the 20 biggest streams ever.”



Ocasio-Cortez was joined by streamers like HasanAbi, Pokimane, DrLupo, Disguised Toast, Hbomberguy, and many others. While she and Omar may not have online handles as striking as the people who joined them, Omar proved that she’s as die-hard as any of them by tweeting her (killer) PC build during the stream with the deadpan caption: “Posting specs.”



The choice of the super-popular, lie-detecting game Among Us was driven by Ocasio-Cortez thinking it “looks like a lot of fun,” but it was probably a good choice, too, for a pair of politicians experienced in navigating situations where everyone’s full of shit and motivated by nefarious personal interests.



Because Ocasio-Cortez hadn’t played much Among Us before, the stream generated a bunch of clips by viewers delighted by watching her discover different aspects of the game and figuring out its lingo while playing with a bunch of people way more familiar with it.



You can watch all three-and-a-half hours of 1337 politics-gaming on Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitch channel or wait for her to get back online and, we don’t know, own noobs in Call Of Duty sometime in the future.



