Anyone up for killing God? This new Supernatural trailer wants to know

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:tv
tvSupernaturalJensen AcklesJared PadaleckiTrailerFinal Season
Illustration for article titled Anyone up for killing God? This new iSupernatural/i trailer wants to know
Screenshot: The CW

God was supposed to be dead by now, but COVID-19 offered our lord something of a stay of execution, at least in the realm of Supernatural. It was back in late March that The CW, due to production shutdowns, decided to postpone Supernatural’s final batch of episodes. They’re now set to air this October, and today the network is teasing its imminent return with a new trailer.

The first peek at season 15's final seven episodes has a little bit of everything that makes Supernatural so beloved, from the deliriously cheesy action to the brotherly bonds to the goofball humor. Check it out below.

Sad as their departure might be, leads Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles aren’t going far. Ackles was just cast as Soldier Boy in Amazon’s The Boys, while Padalecki is sticking around The CW for what we’re sure will be a very self-aware Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

Supernatural returns on Thursday, October 8.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

