L to R: Anya Taylor-Joy ( Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images), Chris Hemsworth (Theo Wargo/Getty Images), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Holy apocalypse! Per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and filmmaker George Miller are not only making a fifth trip to the Mad Max universe, they’re bringing along a pretty stacked cast. On Tuesday, the outlet reported that Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and recent Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in origin story adventure Furiosa. Though the project has neither been officially greenlit nor released any sort of reliable production timetable, that certainly won’t stop us from freaking the fuck out right now.

As the title indicates, Furiosa will dig into the origins of Charlize Theron’s character in the 2015 Oscar-winning film Mad Max: Fury Road. Taylor-Joy will step into the titular role while Hemsworth and Abdul-Mateen II’s parts remain unclear. On top of directing, Miller will co-write and produce the movie alongside longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell. While developing the Fury Road script with co-writer Nick Lathouris, backstories were created for each of the characters, though little was revealed about Furiosa’s past . The soaring popularity of the war captain drew palpable interest for a deeper look.

The trio of actors have remained busy with Taylor-Joy currently filming Robert Eggers’ The Northman, Abdul-Mateen II working on the fourth Matrix installment, and Hemsworth gearing up to begin production for Thor: Love And Thunder in January.