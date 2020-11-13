Big Mouth Image : Netflix

Season four of Netflix’s raunchy crown jewel Big Mouth is set on proving that it’s never too late to go to (and eventually dread) summer camp. The NSFW animated puberty comedy returns in just a few weeks and, in Coach Steve’s preciously simplistic words, “school’s asleep.” So Nick, Jessie, Andrew, and all of their adolescent baggage are heading to sleepaway camp, where they will encounter their most persistent monster yet.

Per Netflix, “season 4 of Big Mouth focuses on anxiety; the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, discovering yourself, accepting yourself… Maria Bamford descends as Tito the Mosquito, the anxiety ridden insect who targets all our favorite kids.” But they won’t have to deal with this new mental health menace alone. Zach Galifianakis will voice Gratitoad, who is there to help them navigate this newfound anxiety without succumbing to it completely. Other guest voices this time around include Seth Rogen, Saved By The Bell’s Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, and Pen15's Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle.

Season 4 also marks Jennie Slate’s final run as the precocious Missy, who will hand over the vocal reins to fellow funny person and series writer Ayo Edebiri in the penultimate episode. Slate stepped down from the role over the summer amid the industry’s reckoning with systemic racism, stating that “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.” Prior to getting cast, Edebiri had already joined the writers room for season 5.

Big Mouth returns December 4. Check out the trailer below.