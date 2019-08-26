Photo: Jason Merritt (Getty Images)

David Gordon Green’s divisive Halloween reboot, which cut off all ties to the bad sequels in order to make a direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s 1978 original, is getting some (hopefully not bad) sequels of its own called Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends—with the first coming in 2020 and the second coming in 2021. We already knew that Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Stroke would be coming back again, along with Judy Greer and Andi Matichak’s characters, and now Vulture is reporting that another one of Michael Myers’ old buddies is coming back for the next movie with Anthony Michael Hall set to play Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills.

Tommy Doyle was the kid that Laurie Strode was babysitting in the original movie on the night HE came home, making him one of the few people in the new canon to survive an encounter with Michael Myers. Hopefully he turned out a little better than the new canon’s Laurie Strode at least, because the world only needs so many people with elaborately constructed murder cabins. If we had to make a totally baseless guess with absolutely no evidence to back it up, though, we’d wager that Michael Myers really did die in the end of the reboot and now Tommy Doyle has decided to become a murderer for some reason. The Friday The 13th movies gave up on doing a similar twist a few decades ago, but Halloween could pull it off.

A grown-up Tommy Doyle previously appeared in The Curse Of Michael Myers, played by Paul Rudd, and—as Vulture notes—that movie involved him investigating the evil cult that made Michael Myers immortal. That’s probably not going to happen in this one.