L to R: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck

The Star Trek spinoffs keep on coming as CBS All Access announces a new voyage. Per Variety, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new series for the network’s subscription streaming platform, will star Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike. The story will take place 10 years before Captain Kirk’s arrival to the U.S.S. Enterprise. Strange New Worlds will join Discovery and Picard to round out CBS’s Trekverse slate.

Peck, Romijn, and Mount first appeared in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. The trio of guest stars were praised heavily for their appearance, which laid the groundwork for a show to call their own. While the network couldn’t break the news it normally would—that is, at a packed hall at SDCC or at an upfronts presentation—the stars did (virtually) get together to confirm the venture and share their heartfelt appreciation for the fanbase that apparently nudged this nugget of an idea towards eventual reality.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told.”



COVID-19 and the resulting industry lockdown makes production almost impossible to schedule or even predict, so there is no information as to when fans can actually see this series. However, it’s never to early to rally the fanbase for what’s to come.