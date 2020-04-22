Ansel Elgort's donger helped raise money for coronavirus relief

Pictured: Elgort. Not pictured: Donger. Photo : ANGELA WEISS/AFP ( Getty Images )

Is there anything celebrity dong can’t do? Whether driving a film from respectable theaters into the harsh realm of NC-17 , to powering the TMZ news cycle for an entire week, to just giving us all a cheerful “Hey, penis!” moment in our day-to-day lives , famous cocks have power far out-stripping the reach and girth of the average mortal phallus. Take, for instance, the semi-obscured dingus of actor Ansel Elgort, which has not only, presumably, been a great aid and comfort to him over the course of his life, but which has now also helped ensure that health workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis in New York could still receive a hot meal from time to time.

This is per CNN—thus proving that no, we’re not just puerile children for writing about this, mom—which reports that Elgort recently posted a picture of himself in the shower, hand mostly hiding his dangling etcs., to Instagram. (The company has since deleted the photo, presumably due to a case of terminal horny on main.) When it still existed (and let’s be clear for those of you racing for a quick and curious Google right now: It absolutely still exists) the photo had an accompany caption stating “OnlyFans link in bio ,” a joke about the popular subscription site where fans can pay money to see their favorite social media folks in the buff . But Elgort’s link didn’t direct itself toward a trove of bespoke pee pis glimpses; instead, it pointed viewers toward Jeffrey Wright’s Brooklyn For Life! fundraiser, designed to help keep medical workers fed during the ongoing crisis.

We’re not working from exact numbers here or anything, but Elgort later posted on Instagram Stories that the fundraiser had seen an uptick in donations after his post. (He’s currently got a picture of a sunset up with similar encouragement, although it doesn’t appear to have been as voraciously trafficked, for some reason .)

Oh, also, he said this completely buck wild thing: “M y dad took the picture by the way,” Elgort noted in the video . “ He was mad, he said that I needed to give him credit.” So, hey! C ongratulations, Ansel Elgort’s dad! Your paternal pubic hair photography has presumably improved the lives of so many, yet again.