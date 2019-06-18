Screenshot: Columbia Pictures (YouTube)

Over the past few weeks, a handful of stars from the original Ghostbusters movies have confirmed or strongly hinted at their return for the new reboot/sequel/whatever it is, directed by Jason Reitman (son of OG Ghostbusters director Ivan). We can now add Annie Potts’ name to that list, as the actress basically confirmed that she, too, will be appearing in the upcoming Ghostbusters. During an appearance on KTLA 5, Potts—out promoting her role in Toy Story 4—was asked about her potential involvement in the new Ghostbusters, to which she replied, “I have heard some things. If it’s true, what I’ve heard—yeah, I think it’s gonna happen. I think I will.”



Potts played Ghostbusters secretary Janine Melnitz in the first two films, and had a cameo in Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot along with a few of her old co-stars. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver have also confirmed or teased their return for the new Ghostbusters, and while their specific roles have yet to be revealed, Weaver said she’ll be reprising her role as Dana Barrett—making it likely that her co-stars will also be reprising their original roles. They’re joining a cast that also includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard (who must now and forever only appear in ’80s nostalgia-driven properties), and McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel). The new Ghostbusters is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.