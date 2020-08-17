Photo : Michael Tullberg ( Getty Images )

In the interest of saving the messy readers among you some time: No, Anne Heche did not spill any tea about her ex, Ellen DeGeneres. Maybe? Honestly, it’s kind of hard to tell exactly what she spilled in her recent interview with Mr. Warburton magazine , which is not, as far as we can tell, a magazine about the actor Patrick Warburton. When asked about her prior relationship with DeGeneres, whom she dated in the late ’90s, Heche said it was “ a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor.” The topic naturally turns to the controversy surrounding DeGeneres and her long- running daytime talk show— the producers of which have been accused by numerous former and current employees of creating a toxic work environment marked by allegations of harassment and abuse. Regarding the allegations, Heche definitely had more to say, noting that she hasn’t spoken to her ex “in years,” but she’s inclined to “listen to the people who have.” Per Vulture, Heche continued :



If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault. So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in? Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.

ELLEN IS STANDING WHERE SHE WALKS. That certainly has the appearance of an aphorism and yet... what would you call this, really? Just some words continuing on their journey, perhaps.