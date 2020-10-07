Screenshot : Sub Pop

The Postal Service’s Ben Gibbard and Jimmy T amborello linked up with Tom Scharpling, Jon Daly, and a surprising slew of celebrities several years back for a very funny “audition” video to help promote their 2013 reunion tour and deluxe reissue of their one-and-done LP. Now, the group’s done it again, this time in support of HeadCount’s “Make Your Vote Count” campaign. Y eah, we’re sick of Zoom windows, too, but this 18-minute video is a genuine riot.

Daly returns as “Dave from Sub Pop,” spearheading an effort with Gibbard, Tamborello to, and Jenny Lewis to beef up the band for a fall tour to “get the word out about voting.” See, nobody wants to see “three dorks just bopping around onstage,” so he’s hoping to add enough members to constitute “two and a half Polyphonic Sprees.” That means auditioning anyone and everyone, from storied musicians like Huey Lewis, Rick Springfield, Kenny G, J Mascis, Kim Thayil, and Tunde Adebimpe to actors and comedians like Patton Oswalt, Bret McKenzie, Vanessa Bayer, Aparna Nancherla, and many more.

In between amusing bits from Bayer and Oswalt are lovely (and funny) reinterpretations of songs like “Such Great Heights,” “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight,” and “Sleeping In,” from both the aforementioned legends and modern artists like Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Big Freedia, Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek, and Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler. Other standouts include Jon Wurster reprising his obnoxious Denny Rock, Kenny G covering “Nothing Better” on clarinet, and I Think You Should Leave’s Tim Robinson begging the band to hire the “rowdy” and arson-obsessed 18-member band he manages.

Watch it below.

Stick around until the very end for one extra-special cameo for a certain Oscar winner. (It’s Anne Hathaway. We spoiled that in the headline. )

