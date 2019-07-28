The news is typically about sadness and misery, which was presumably a factor in The New York Times’ decision to launch “Modern Love,” a weekly series of essays from different writers about love and romance and stuff that’s either happy and heartwarming or sad in a way that still kind of makes you feel happy (or the other way around). Later this year, Amazon will launch a TV show featuring eight adaptations of essays from The New York Times’ “Modern Love” archives, with a whole bunch of famous people stepping into replace the (probably) not-famous people who the stories were originally about. As seen in this trailer, those famous people include Anne Hathaway, Sofia Boutella, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, John Slattery, Dev Patel, Shea Whigham, Cristin Milioti (who knows a thing or two about love stories that make you sad, but her story was sad in a bad way).

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the writers behind the essays adapted for the show were compensated in some way, with some of the talent choosing to make them directly involved in Amazon’s version (Hathaway apparently talked “extensively” to the original writer of her episode’s story, while Milioti did not). Modern Love the show will premiere on Amazon on October 18.