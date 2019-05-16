AnnaSophia Robb and Tiffany Boone join Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere

Photo : David Livingston ( Getty Images ) , Phillip Faraone ( Getty Images )

Hulu’s adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere—the Celeste Ng book that Reese Witherspoon has been trying to convince everyone at Target to read—has just filled out more of its cast, with a press release announcing that AnnaSophia Robb, Tiffany Boone, Alona Tal, Matthew Barnes, Andy Favreau, and Luke Bracey are all set to appear in a big flashback episode. The non-flashback episodes will star Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Joshua Jackson, with Robb playing young Witherspoon, Boone playing young Washington, and Barnes playing young Jackson.

The main plot is about the seemingly perfect Richardson family in the aftermath and lead-up to a suspiciously arson-like fire at the family home, with the press release specifically mentioning that it will explore “the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood, and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.” If that’s not a good enough pitch, don’t forget that Reese Witherspoon liked the original book enough to put a sticker with her name on it (and also she picked up the rights to make an adaptation).

