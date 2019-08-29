Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images for SXSW)

According to Deadline, Anna Kendrick is set to star in a new thriller from Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day director Bharat Nalluri called Unsound, and if A Simple Favor wasn’t enough to convince you that Kendrick should be starring in more movies that aren’t exclusively about a cappella singing, here’s a tease: The title of this movie seems to be a pun made in questionable taste.

Kendrick will be playing a state trooper suffering from “irreversible hearing loss” (Unsound) who is investigating a gang leader’s escape from prison (you could say the prison was Unsound). State Trooper Kendrick eventually discovers a “vast conspiracy” that could destroy her career—unless her “deteriorating condition” does it first. Who wants to bet there’ll be a scene where she can’t hear anything and doesn’t realize there’s a bad guy loudly sneaking up behind her?