Screenshot : YouTube

We could all use the wacky, surrealist antics of our old pals Wakko, Yakko, and Dot—at the very least, they’re operating on the sort of cuckoo-bananas wavelength our enfeebled brains can comprehend at the moment. Hulu’s trailer for the new Animaniacs reboot, which premieres on November 20, is indeed zany, but is it totally insane-y??? Counter: Is a giant cyclops man-baby Trump in a prehistoric diaper insane-y enough for you? What about a doom-saying pegasus from the future?



Yes, it’s silly and childish and hammy as all get out , but don’t let your nostalgic affection for Animaniacs make you forget that this show was and is for actual kids. And very stoned adults. Mildly stoned might even meet the threshold here. Having Wakko, Yakko, and Dot contend with modern technology does feel a bit jarring, but there’s something very funny about Pinky becoming the victim of an actual catfish. There are some glaring omissions, however, like the Goodfeathers (the trio of mafia-parodying pigeons), Mr. Skullhead, and Rita. Granted, these were minor characters who appeared in their own short segments in the episodes, but their absence is NOTICEABLE. You cannot reasonably expect the Warner Brothers (and the Warner Sister) to carry the weight of this entire series on their shoulders—Pinky and the Brain notwithstanding.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Animaniacs reboot from Hulu: