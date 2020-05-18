Screenshot : Nintendo ( YouTube

As we all know, Nintendo’s hit simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons was made by a talented team of humanimal hybrids with decades of collective experience in the field of video game creation. Usually, Nintendo does its best not to remind the public of the fact that one of its most popular series is made by a Doctor Moreau-style collection of artists and programmers, but it decided to take a risk recently by sharing a video of the game’s musicians performing its theme while dressed in state- of- the- art skin suits.

This is incredible stuff. Each of the players—who we know are a collection of bipedal owls, elephants, raccoons, and chipmunks led by a dog guitarist with Eugene Levy eyebrows—seems to be using Mission: Impossible-style disguise tech to appear like ordinary people. Not a single feather or tuft of fur pokes out from their joints as they’re shown performing Animal Crossing’s main menu track on bongos, trumpet, bass, accordion, and guitar. They all just play their parts from their individual studios, maintaining proper social distancing, and the result is stitched together to look exactly like a bunch of regular musicians are behind the songs.



Clearly, Nintendo is working with cutting-edge technology here, not just when it comes to creating video game hardware and software. As impressed as we are, we’d also like the company to know that all the work that went into pulling off this extremely convincing illusion really isn’t necessary. It’s 2020 and we’ve all been dealing with a lot; if Nintendo finally wants to publicly acknowledge the fact that Animal Crossing is indeed created by the same kind of animal people represented in cartoon form within the game, well, now’s the time to just put it out there.



