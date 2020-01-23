Angelina Jolie to fight fake news one kid at a time with newly produced BBC show

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

The teen entertainment market is already flooded with programs lamenting the trials of puberty and the importance of keeping our hands to ourselves. There is, however, a noticeable lack of educational tools to help kids gain media literacy. S ince us adults are already somewhat screwed in this regard, why not train up future generations to essentially save us from ourselves? We could use all the help we can get.

Always eager to help kids in need, Angelina Jolie will executive produce BBC My World, a show that will delve into the stories behind the headlines and help kids 13 and up discern the actual news from the phony swill, according to a report from Variety. Jolie released a statement regarding the show’s overall mission : “As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other. I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”

Advertisement

While the program will air primarily via BBC World News, segments will also be available on YouTube. BBC World News will also have the final editorial say in the program. This, we feel, is pretty damn necessary. If you don’t think so, just remember that a former presidential hopeful claimed on Twitter to her millions of followers that Charles Manson had been posthumously pardoned. Help us, kids . You’re our only hope.

BBC My World is set to air Sunday mornings at 11:30 AM EST beginning January 26.