Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

This pandemic has given everyone a lot of time to do things that nobody should ever really have time to do, like jigsaw puzzles, which is why we’re seeing so many famous people reuniting with the other famous people they were in movies with a few years ago. You think Steve Zahn can just call up Ethan Embry for fun? No, not with all of the stress and pressures of life as a celebrity. Anyway, the latest famous person who is doing something fun that they would otherwise not have any time to do is Andy Serkis, who announced on Twitter that he’s going to stream himself reading through all of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit for charity starting tomorrow morning and going for… somewhere around 12 hours.

Advertisement

The specific charities are the U.K.’s NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings, with a GoFundMe page offering more details and a link to where you can see the stream. Deadline says he’ll be doing this “with no breaks,” but both that story and Serkis’ video neglect to answer the only question we care about: Is he going to do the voices? He does one voice in particular in the video, but if we’re listening to someone read through a whole book in one sitting then we better hear all the voices. Also, The Hobbit really just works better in one sitting, huh? Not chopped up into three sittings, with some supplementary material packed in?