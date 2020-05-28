Photo : Hulu

Palm Springs made history at this year’s Sundance Film Festival when Hulu and Neon shelled out $17.5 million (and 69 cents) for the comedy. That might seem a hefty price for a Groundhog Day-aping flick starring Andy Samberg and helmed by a relatively unknown filmmaker, but our own A.A. Dowd said it “might be worth the price.”

“It’s that rare pure crowd-pleaser that requires little in the way of apologies, and could really connect with audiences,” he wrote in his review of the film, which finds Samberg’s slacker and Cristin Milioti’s maid of honor swept up in a tricky situation at a Palm Springs wedding. If creators are going to continue reusing Groundhog Day’s premise, our review goes on to say, “they’d be wise to recycle it as wonderfully as Palm Springs does.”

Today, Hulu has announced that the film will hit the streamer and play “select drive-ins” on July 10 . A trailer, we imagine, is imminent. In the meantime, check out review here.