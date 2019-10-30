Andrew Garfield to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom!

Months after Netflix won his hotly anticipated adaptation in a bidding war, Lin-Manuel Miranda has secured his star for the upcoming feature Tick, Tick.... Boom! Deadline reports that former Spidey and Tony winner Andrew Garfield will star in the late Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, which will feature a script adapted by Dear Evan Hansen and Fosse/Verdon scribe Steven Levenson. Tick, Tick... Boom! will also be Miranda’s feature directorial debut.

Garfield will take on the leading role of Jon, an aspiring composer who must navigate the collective weight of anxiety and his own ambition. As he approaches 30, his dreams of elevating his work, Superbia, to seemingly impossible heights puts a strain on his relationships and causes him to question his choice to pursue his passion. Shortly after Tick, Tick... Boom! Larson went on to write h is Pulitzer-winning work Rent. The playwright tragically died due to complications from undiagnosed Marfan Syndrom the morning of Rent’s preview Off Broadway performance. Larson and Miranda are only two of nine stage musical creators to earn a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. As of now, neither production nor premiere dates have been announced.