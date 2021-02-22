Andrew Cuomo says NYC movie theaters can open at 25% capacity next week

Photo : Gabriel Kuchta ( Getty Images )

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that movie theaters in New York City are set to reopen at 25% capacity as of March 5. Each theater isn’t allowed more than 50 people per screen, and requires masks, social distancing, and other protocols to be in place.



While the vaccine rollout in New York has been moving far more steadily this month than it was in January, the fact that there have been over 4,000 new cases of COVID in New York City so far this year has not changed. So if you decide to actually head back to theaters, keep that in mind while you sit through something that you can watch safely from the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his own very ambitious plans across the pond : On Monday, he announced his “roadmap” for when COVID restrictions will be lifted, including setting June 21 as the tentative date for nightclubs to open again. But according to records, over 14 million people have been vaccinated in England so far, so it doesn’t seem too far fetched for them to get live shows and messy nights out way before those of us in the U.S. get to .

Please remember, there’s still a pandemic and in the words of Kourtney Kardashian, “There’s people that are dying.” The experience of enjoying movies in a cold room full of strangers with a bucket of popcorn’s definitely missed –but it can wait.