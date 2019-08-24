Among the various live-action Disney projects that have crawled out of the company’s insatiable maw in recent years, few have been weirder than the proposal for Emma Stone’s Cruella. Not just because of Stone playing the iconic 101 Dalmatians villainess—which is only around a “DJ Khaled rapped on the new Aladdin movie” level of strangeness—but because of its decision to ground itself in a very specific era of the very real world. I.e., London in the punk scene of the 1970s. Your feelings on that particular choice will probably be dictated, at least in part, by your reactions to the following image, the first showing Stone and her angry-looking puppers in the part.

Advertisement

It’s definitely a look, suggesting that, all other things aside, Cruella is likely to stand out from the often-generic-looking pack by offering a very different sort of visual tone. Meanwhile, we still know absolutely nothing about the plot of the Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya)-directed movie, beyond the fact that at some point or another, our monochromatic hero is definitely going to try to murder a dog.

Cruella is currently set for a May 28, 2021 release date.