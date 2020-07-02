Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Earlier this week, Wired posted a deep dive on YouTube into every single job Homer Simpson has ever undertaken over the course of the The Simpsons’ 31-and-counting seasons. As you could probably guess, there’s been a helluva lot of them.



Over the course of the 42-minute video, Jack Picone (co-host of the Worst Episode Ever podcast) begins with the blue-collar Homer working on the nuclear power plant factory floor while moonlighting as a mall Santa to make extra Christmas cash. From there, he takes us on a literal cosmic journey (remember when Homer was an astronaut?) through the series, including the Simpson patriarch’s brief stints as Tomacco farmer, barbershop quartet member, and, of course, monorail conductor. It’s an interesting way to chart a show’s progression, especially for a series as widely varying in quality as The Simpsons.

Still, the question remains—will any of Homer’s jobs ever top his Season 9 daydream?

