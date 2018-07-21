Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

With roles in both the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them movies (where he plays Credence Barebone) and the DC Extended Universe (where he plays Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash), Ezra Miller is part of two of Warner Bros.’ biggest and most beloved tentpole franchises, which presumably gives him some leverage at the studio.

And he utilizes that leverage every year for his contractually obligated appearances at the San Diego Comic-Con International, where this year he showed up cosplaying as a sexy version of Toadette from the Super Mario Bros. franchise, complete with pink slip and thigh-highs, to The A.V. Club’s collective delight:

Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Miller, as you may recall, has cosplayed at the SDCC every year since becoming a part of the blockbuster franchise machine. Last year, he did the Justice League panel and autograph session dressed as Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist (a character that The Los Angeles Times says had to be explained to midlife-crisis Batman Ben Affleck, which is both hilarious and unsurprising). Here he is having fun on stage with co-star Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DCEU:



Photo: Kevin Winter (Gety Images)

And in 2016, Miller made his comic-con debut dressed as Gandalf from The Lord Of The Rings, staff and all (although he did trade his wizard hat for a Flash baseball cap after a certain point):



Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Since Miller’s pop-cultural interests are clearly diverse and wide-ranging, we have a few suggestions for him for next year:



Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992 version, with green crop top and blue leggings)



Joe DiMeowgio, the baseball cat from Neko Atsume



Basically anyone from GLOW



Tom Servo



Spider-Man, because that would be hilarious

