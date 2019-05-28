Image: Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

Yes, the Rick And Morty writers’ room is as chaotic as you might think, a maelstrom of Post-It notes emblazoned with shit both horrific and hilarious. Co-creator Dan Harmon proved as much in a pair of new Instagram posts that find him and co-writer Rob Schrab hard at work brainstorming the 70 more episodes ordered by Adult Swim.

Want to see Morty buy a boat? Or a “planet powered by chips and salsa”? How about an “artificial person [with] real leg”? A “woman made of fish” We’d turn them all away if it meant getting to see “Wesley Sniper,” which is exactly the kind of strange, indelible wordplay/image we expect of the series. “The amount of season 5 ideas Rob Schrab can come up with in a day is just awe inspiring from a certain distance at which I should have stayed,” Harmon writes in a post displaying these and many more.

These cursed Post-Its will soon manifest into the show’s fifth season, which is slated to debut in November. Hopefully none of them end up getting screamed at poor fast food employees.

