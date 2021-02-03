An unborn baby is releasing an album, paving the way for fetuscore

Photo : Joe Klamar ( Getty Images )

The past year has been a real “what the fuck” era in the music industry: Grimes has a baby with Elon Musk that they named X Æ A-12; Ariel Pink is a QAnon guy; Taylor Swift released two “indie” albums. Now an unborn baby made an album, aptly titled Sounds Of The Unborn. We’ve truly seen it all.



The baby’s name is Luca Yupanqui and her album’s set to come out on April 2 via Sacred Bones Records. You might be wondering how the hell this baby has an album already and why it’s on Sacred Bones, a label that also reps for the likes of Amen Dunes, Marissa Nadler, Zola Jesus, and David freakin’ Lynch. Well, her mom’s Psychic Ills bassist Elizabeth Hart, so that should give you an idea of what the album sounds like, too.

According to Consequence of Sound, the album was made using biosonic MIDI technology that “translated her in-utero movements into sound.” The MIDI device recorded the vibrations made by Yupanqui in the womb, sending them to her dad Iván Diaz Mathé’s synthesizers.

Advertisement

So what does an unborn baby’s music sound like? Mostly like the score for a cyberspace horror film. The lead single “V4.3 pt. 2" is out now, so you can check it out. And if you’re feeling inspired to have your own industry plant musical prodigy, Sacred Bones is selling the MIDI Biodata Sonification System.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com