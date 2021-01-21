An influencer is born in the trailer for HBO Max's Fake Famous

Screenshot : HBO Max

Why go to college or learn a trade when you can make millions livestreaming games or posting selfies ? Recent surveys show that young Americans long for nothing more than being famous on the internet, but the path to this particular brand of stardom remains elusive. Is there a special sparkle required to achieve online fame , or is it just about having the right tools? That’s what Fake Famous, a new documentary from HBO, plans to explore.

Described as a “social experiment,” Nick Bilton’s film recruits a trio of randos — actor Dominique, fashion designer Chris, and real estate assistant Wylie —and tries to turn them into online celebrities—any way possible. The result, says a synopsis, shines a light on “what’s really happening behind-the-scenes of influencer fame” as it allows its participants to “discover both the wonders and costs of this unlikely, immersive lifestyle.”

Watch the trailer below:

Fake Famous struts onto HBO Max on February 2.