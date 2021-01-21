Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
An influencer is born in the trailer for HBO Max's Fake Famous

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Screenshot: HBO Max

Why go to college or learn a trade when you can make millions livestreaming games or posting selfies? Recent surveys show that young Americans long for nothing more than being famous on the internet, but the path to this particular brand of stardom remains elusive. Is there a special sparkle required to achieve online fame, or is it just about having the right tools? That’s what Fake Famous, a new documentary from HBO, plans to explore.

Described as a “social experiment,” Nick Bilton’s film recruits a trio of randosactor Dominique, fashion designer Chris, and real estate assistant Wylie—and tries to turn them into online celebrities—any way possible. The result, says a synopsis, shines a light on “what’s really happening behind-the-scenes of influencer fame” as it allows its participants to “discover both the wonders and costs of this unlikely, immersive lifestyle.”

Watch the trailer below:

Fake Famous struts onto HBO Max on February 2.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

