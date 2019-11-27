An IMAX prologue for Christopher Nolan's Tenet will likely screen before The Rise Of Skywalker

If you’re eager to see another preview for Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new film, you might wanna head to your nearest IMAX theater on or around, say, December 20. As reported by Trailer Track, it appears that a prologue for Tenet has been given a PG-13 rating by the MPA (“for violence and intense action,” in case you were curious) in advance of its theatrical debut. Thanks to a little deductive reasoning, it’s safe to assume that the prologue will play in select IMAX theaters, attached to screenings of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.



Nolan previously released IMAX-exclusive prologues for both The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk—the latter of which played before screenings of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016. The former offered fans a chance to see the first 10 minutes of the conclusion to Nolan’s Batman trilogy (and also helped everyone get used to hearing Tom Hardy’s Mr. Monopoly-shouting-through-a-pillow Bane voice). Nolan’s prologue for Dunkirk was comprised of select scenes from the film’s first act. Little is known about the plot of Tenet, which is described as a large-scale action thriller starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki. It seems likely that Nolan will take advantage of the large opening weekend turn out for the most anticipated film of the season (sorry, Cats) to give audiences a better look at his intriguing new thriller (there’s always time to switch this prologue over to screenings of Cats, though).