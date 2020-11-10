Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

An American mystery endures in HBO Max's The Mystery Of D.B. Cooper trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Screenshot: HBO Max

If you enjoy a good mystery, you’ll love the story of D.B. Cooper. In 1971, a man identified only as Dan Cooper hijacked a Boeing 727 between Portland and Seattle, extorted $200,000, and parachuted into obscurity. To this day, the perpetrator remains in the wind. According to law enforcement, at least.

The trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming documentary, The Mystery of D.B. Cooper, is packed with people who believe they know Cooper, not to mention those who wish they did. What runs throughout the below clip is a warped appreciation for a guy who got one over on the system, however you define it. “He’s one of the slickest cats who walked on the face of the Earth,” says one admirer.

Check out the trailer below: 

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper parachutes onto HBO Max on November 26.

