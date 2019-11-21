An alternate Game Of Thrones ending apparently exists, but save your online petitions for now

According to Metro UK (via The New York Post), Game Of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju—a.k.a. Tormund Giantsbane—has been going around, telling people that HBO filmed “an alternative ending” to the big dragon show. Before you start imagining a different series of events, perhaps with Daenerys not blowing up King’s Landing or some better candidate being chosen to be the new king, though, Hivju also notes that this “alternative ending” was “mostly for fun” and so he’s not sure if he’s even allowed to talk about it. Metro pushed him on it, but all he’d say was that he couldn’t say more and that it was “fun.”

So, given that evidence, the Game Of Thrones fans who hated the finale probably don’t need to start coordinating with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut people to collaborate on online petitions. Hivju’s insistence that this other ending was “fun” means it probably wasn’t a real alternate ending that was ever seriously considered. It could just be some gag sequence meant as a treat for the cast and crew that will never be publicly released, which would explain why he can’t talk about it. Or maybe he can’t talk about it because it’s really a completely different ending? Maybe it’s “fun” because the original ending was very much not fun? MAYBE WE SHOULD START PUTTING TOGETHER AN ONLINE PETITION?

