An ageless Paul Rudd is an imposter millennial in new COVID PSA

The “How do you do, fellow kids” meme is funny because Steve Buscemi has looked 51 since he was 25 and it’s funny when someone who ca n play Nikita Khrushchev turns his cap backward and lugs a skateboard over his shoulder . Paul Rudd, on the other hand, looks 25 at the age of 51, so when he dresses like a stereotypical youth it just means Tyler, The Creator’s going to sell a shitload of hoodies. Still, this new COVID PSA starring him is pretty funny.

Rudd, “actor and certified young person,” leans into the jokes about his weird agelessness, saying that New York governor Andrew Cuomo tasked him with reaching out to millennials about COVID since he’s only 26. “I didn’t correct him,” deadpans Rudd, who, like the decrepit elder he truly is, proves he has no idea what to do with words like “yeet, ” “twitch,” and “dank.” ( His use of the skateboard, guitar, and boombox, meanwhile , prove that Poochie will perhaps always be the standard bearer for comically lazy depictions of youth. )

The PSA was put out by First We Feast, the Hot Ones producers who helped Rudd go viral last year for his adorable (and relatable) “Look at us!, ” which here gets a reprisal with the help of Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

It’s good. A s good as an Oyster cameo? Of course not, but we’ll take what we can get. Watch it below:

