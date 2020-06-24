Jurnee Smollett-Bell Photo : Robert Falconer ( CBS Interactive )

In a scant few hours, we’ll be entering The Twilight Zone once more—and it’ll be an extended trip, as CBS All Access is releasing the second season of Jordan Peele’s reboot in its entirety on June 25. In preparation, The A.V. Club is sharing this exclusive clip from “Ovation,” an episode that muses on the high price of fame.

Advertisement

Jurnee Smollett-Bell stars as Jasmine, a struggling singer who gets her first big break after witnessing a tragic accident. In the clip, Jasmine, who’s been making the talk-show rounds in her ascension, drops by On The Scene, hosted by Jimmy O’Malley (Paul F. Tompkins, wearing the kind of generic talk-show host outfit that pales in comparison to his real-life wardrobe).

Her every word is met with thunderous applause, yet the unremitting adoration looks like it’s already starting to wear on Jasmine. Directed by Ana Lily Amanpour, and written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini (from a story by Hunters creator David Weil), “Ovation” is poised to reckon with overnight fame and notoriety, and the public’s warring desires for heroes and villains.

Advertisement

You can watch “Ovation” tomorrow on CBS All Access, as well as the rest of The Twilight Zone season two. And look for Noel Murray’s binge recaps, which will post daily beginning June 25.