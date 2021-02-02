Photo : Netflix

Amy Poehler directs and co- stars in Netflix’s Moxie, playing a suburban mom whose rebellious past inspires her daughter to subvert the bro-forward culture at her high school. Today, the streamer shared the rowdy first trailer for the feminist teen comedy.



Hadley Robinson, Alycia Pascual-Peña, and Josie Totah lead a fresh-faced cast of nascent rabble-rousers who start a zine to “ expose bias and wrongdoing” in a school where the administration has shown little interest in curbing the culture of harassment. Yep, the “cancel culture” crowd is gonna hate this one.

Check out the trailer below:

Ike Barinholtz, Marcia Gay Harden, and Patrick Schwarzenegger round out the cast of the film, which storms onto Netflix on March 3.