Amy Poehler's teen zine comedy Moxie radiates riot grrrl energy in first trailer

Randall Colburn
Photo: Netflix

Amy Poehler directs and co-stars in Netflix’s Moxie, playing a suburban mom whose rebellious past inspires her daughter to subvert the bro-forward culture at her high school. Today, the streamer shared the rowdy first trailer for the feminist teen comedy.

Hadley Robinson, Alycia Pascual-Peña, and Josie Totah lead a fresh-faced cast of nascent rabble-rousers who start a zine to “expose bias and wrongdoing” in a school where the administration has shown little interest in curbing the culture of harassment. Yep, the “cancel culture” crowd is gonna hate this one.

Check out the trailer below:

Ike Barinholtz, Marcia Gay Harden, and Patrick Schwarzenegger round out the cast of the film, which storms onto Netflix on March 3.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

