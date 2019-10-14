Amy Poehler's Netflix movie Moxie gets Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai

According to Deadline, Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai have joined the cast of Moxie, Amy Poehler’s adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu’s book of the same name. The movie is going to Netflix, and it’s about a girl from a small town who “is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school.” (We know it’s supposed to be Riot Grrrl, but that’s because we’re cool.) Robinson is playing the aforementioned girl, who also distributes and underground zine, so this is targeted directly at cool ‘90s kids.

Also, the Deadline story describes these two women as “up-and-coming actresses,” which means you might not recognize them from anything, but Tsai appeared in beloved Japanese reality show Terrace House and recently showed up in the final season of Legion. Robinson, meanwhile, will be in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Amazon’s Utopia.