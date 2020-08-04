Adam McKay and Amy Adams Photo : Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

As we watch billionaires profit off a global health crisis while service workers are turned into infantry so people can shop during a pandemic, the national mood toward mega-corporations is anything but warm and fuzzy. So there’s no better time for Netflix to announce Kings Of America, a new limited series created by Jess Kimball Leslie that’s executive produced by Amy Adams and Adam McKay. Here’s the logline: “Kings of America centers on the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in U.S. history.”

McKay will direct the first episode and serve as executive producer along with Betsy Koch (Hyperobject Industries). In addition to executive producing, Adams will also play one of the leads, though it’s not yet known which one. But McKay and Adams’ last collaboration, Vice, scored a bunch of Oscar nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Adams’ portrayal of Lynne Cheney. So, while we wait for the production to get underway, we can all play a game in which we determine which role Adams is more likely to garner an Emmy nomination for: heiress, executive, or preaching saleswoman. Our money’s on preaching saleswoman.