Screenshot : Quibi ( YouTube

Quibi, the short-form mobile streamer that’s set to launch on Monday, has tons of celebrities in its deep pockets—Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Chance the Rapper, the Reno 911! cast—but not much in terms of genre. One exception is 50 States Of Fright, an anthology executive produced by Sam Rami, that draws on the lore of America’s individual states to tell bite-sized horror stories. Today, the streamer dropped a spooky trailer for the series.



Set to a spectral rendition of “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee),” the trailer shows snippets from a number of the show’s entries, which appear to touch on historical horrors, shapeshifting monsters, encroaching mobs, and a gigantic ball of twine that eats children.

If you’re curious to check it out before subscribing to the streamer, Quibi is offering early access to the show to anyone who enters their email address on its website by April 5.

If you’re curious what else will be on Quibi when it arrives on April 6, check out our roundup of the trailers for its first crop of shows.