The American Crime Story franchise has had its ups and downs on FX: The ups mostly involving the onscreen products (and awards prospects) of The People V. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination Of Gianni Versace, the downs being the stalled developments of the anthology series’ proposed seasons about Hurricane Katrina and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. It’s been a little over a year since Ryan Murphy voiced his second thoughts about adapting Jeffrey Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President, with The Hollywood Reporter stating that he told Monica Lewinsky “‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.’”

Now it sounds like she will make all that goddamn money: At its Television Critics Association summer press tour session, FX announced that Impeachment: American Crime Story is back on its schedule, with Lewinsky producing. The season will debut Sunday, September 27, 2020, a time when the American public might particularly interested in American crimes and how they pertain to impeachment. “This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining,” FX chair John Landgraf said. “Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency.”

Lewinsky will be played onscreen by Booksmart and Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein, with Murphy regular and People V. O.J. Simpson Emmy winner Sarah Paulson playing her confidante (and secret recorder of their phone conversations about Lewinsky’s relationship with the president) Linda Tripp. Assassination Of Gianni Versace alum Annaleigh Ashford has been cast as Paula Jones, while the scripts come from Dry Powder and Kings playwright Sarah Burgess.

“What brought it back around was really Sarah Burgess’ interpretation of the material, through the prism of these women,” Landgraf told the TCA, noting that this season, like the seasons preceding it, will challenge the way this story was told the first time around.