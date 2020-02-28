America Ferrera puts in her two-week notice at Superstore

Photo : Greg Gayne ( NBC )

Cloud 9 must be sailing along at something like a Cloud 5—maybe even a Cloud 3—today, as Superstore star, producer, director, and all-around booster America Ferrera has announced that she’s departing the NBC sitcom after five seasons. Per THR, Ferrera will give her two-week notice on the series after its fifth-season finale, set to air on April 16. In a statement, the star said that she’s ready to move on to the “next chapter” of her career, which may or may not involve joining a whole United Nations of nationally-named Ferreras, although probably not, because we just made that last part up.

Anyway: Ferrera has been an integral part of the blue-collar sitcom’s production, not just in terms of starring as main character Amy, but also by directing a number of episodes across its quietly consistent run. “Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller,” Ferrera said in her statement. “I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it.”

Superstore airs Thursday nights on NBC.