On August 4, AMC’s oddly compelling Preacher will return for a fourth and final season wherein Hitler reigns over Hell, which is a fun sentence to write. Now, AMC has dropped a poster for the series, as well as a new teaser following the one co-creator Seth Rogen shared upon news of the season’s premiere.

AMC has also shared a synopsis of the season:

As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.

See the teaser, as well as the poster, below.

