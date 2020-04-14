AMC to air the first season of Shudder's Creepshow revival

Image : AMC

This pandemic has been hard on pretty much everybody, but it’s proving to be such a boon for streaming services (a solemn and unfortunate boon that nobody is happy about, we assume) that platforms like Shudder are willing to give up their precious exclusives in order to help poor, content-hungry regular networks. That’s what will be happening on AMC in May, with a press release announcing that the network will start airing the first season of Shudder’s Creepshow revival over the course of three Mondays next month, starting on May 4. The series is executive produced by Greg Nicotero, who already has a fruitful relationship with AMC thanks to his work on the Walking Dead family shows, so this is a good way for AMC to fill some time, for Nicotero to plug the other thing he made, and for Shudder to promote its own library of content. Everybody wins! Well, everybody except for some of the poor saps in these Creepshow stories, which include adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, and Joe R. Lansdale.

There are also episodes directed by Nicotero, Rob Schrab, Dave Bruckner, Roxanne Benjamin, and classic horror master Tom Savini, featuring actors like David Arquette, Tobin Bell, Kid Cudi, Jeffrey Combs, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and Adrienne Barbeau. Once again, the fun—or should we say the frrriiiggghhhts?—start on May 4. And if you’re into this, Shudder will be getting another season of the show.