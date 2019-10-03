AMC releases first images from the teen-friendly Walking Dead spin-off

Photo : Jojo Whilden ( AMC )

We don’t know a whole lot about AMC’s next Walking Dead spin-off, including, you know, the name of it, but that hasn’t stopped the network from offering vague teases about what to expect from the show. So far, though, that has mostly amounted to one thing: teens. That’s what we got in the teaser trailer, and that’s what we’re getting in the preview images that AMC released today ahead of the show’s upcoming New York Comic Con panel on Saturday. The teens in question are Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Tortorella, though we don’t know who their characters are or what they’re doing or… anything about them, really. Still, that won’t stop us from going through these images and making little tongue-in-cheek predictions about what’s going on in them, so let’s just do that.

Photo : Jojo Whilden ( AMC )

Advertisement

Here’s a better look at a couple of the characters from the foggy image up there, and we get our first hint at what makes this squad better than the grown-ups on vanilla Dead: Melee weapons. Guns are dumb, and teens are always the first ones to know when something isn’t cool, so keep an eye out for big wrenches, sticks of some sort, and art supplies (that’s foreshadowing for a future picture).



Photo : Jojo Whilden ( AMC )

On first glance Dude On The Right seems to have a rifle, but on closer inspection it appears to be some kind of…well, stick. His friend appears to have one as well. Are they swords? That’d be cool as hell. Let’s get trending, folks: #GiveTheseTeensSomeSwords.

Photo : Sarah Shatz ( AMC )

Advertisement

You know what’s better than swords? Friendship. #GiveTheseTeensSomeFriends.



Photo : Sarah Shatz ( AMC )

Advertisement

Ahh! Too scary. Hey, check this out: M ore like The Sitting Dead. Booyah.



Photo : Sarah Shatz ( AMC )

Advertisement

Last but not least, something that looks like a classroom, with pencils and maybe paintbrushes on a table. That’s weird! We don’t know what’s going on here. Maybe it’s from behind the scenes? Maybe these teens have to take an art class? After all... the paintbrush is mightier than the sword. And with that totally planned slam dunk, we’re out of here. W e’ll see everybody with some actual information about this show in a few days.

