According to TVLine, AMC has given a series order to Kevin Can F**k Himself (it’s supposed to be “fuck,” but the official title is evidently meant for children so we’ll respect that). The series comes from Lodge 49's Valerie Armstrong, with showrunner Craig DiGregorio (of Shrill) and executive producers Will McCormack and Rashida Jones. The show, which we first heard about back in November, is an elaborate satire of the classic sitcom trope where a dopey asshole is married to a beautiful “nagging” woman that he either ignores or actively antagonizes. The series will be some kind of meta-sitcom that alternates between multi-cam comedy that focuses on wacky family shenanigans and single-cam drama that reveals the inner torment of a disrespected sitcom wife.

Also, we would guess that the title is going to change, either because it’s so specific about what sitcoms it’s criticizing or because it has a bad word in it, but it’s not like a TV show has never made it to air with a terrible name. Hell, we just referenced Are You There, Chelsea yesterday, and that was a much worse name than Kevin Can Fuck Himself (sorry, F**k). Also, these basic cable networks are totally on board with bad words these days, so there’s no reason they can’t put a cleverly obfuscated cuss in a show title. Actually, maybe it’s a good title. We’re on board with it now.

Anyway, TVLine also says that AMC has given a series order to 61st Street, which it bills as a “television event” that will play out over two eight-episode seasons. It’s about an up-and-coming Black high school athlete who gets “swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system” after the police arrest him as a suspected gang member and try to blame him for the death of a cop. It was created by The Night Of’s Peter Moffat, and it sounds like a lot less fun than Kevin Can Funk Himself (even if that is supposed to be about the misogynistic nature of a lot of TV sitcoms).