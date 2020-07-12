Naya Rivera, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Amber Riley in 2011 Photo : Kevork Djansezian ( Getty Images )

There has been an outpouring of support from Naya Rivera’s fans and costars since the actress went missing July 8 while spending the day at Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey. But Rivera’s Glee costar Amber Riley has some choice words for anyone asking why some cast members have not released public statements regarding their former colleague. “Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family,” Riley, who played Mercedes on the Fox musical series, tweeted on Sunday. “No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”

Riley’s sentiments were echoed by Kevin McHale, who played Artie. “I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling,” he tweeted. “I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media.”

One Glee star who has been extremely vocal in the days since Rivera’s disappearance is Heather Morris, whose character, Brittany, wed Rivera’s Santana in season six. “My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she wrote on Twitter in response to VCSD’s tweet Saturday announcing the end of their search efforts for the day. “I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way,” Morris added in a second tweet. “I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

Lea Michele—who recently found herself in the center of a social media controversy in early June after Samantha Marie Ware’s comments regarding Michele’s past on-set behavior—deleted her Twitter account on Saturday. Michele did not provide a reason for the move, but it’s not a stretch to think it may be related. “Lea Michele deactivated because people were commenting on her posts ‘it should’ve been you instead of naya’ y’all are f—king sick,” one Twitter user commented. Ah, social media.

