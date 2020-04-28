Photo : Homecoming ( Amazon )

Homecoming, an adaptation of a hit podcast, is one of the best original series to premiere on Amazon thus far . Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale, and Shea Whigham led its twisty, binge-friendly story of a mysterious organization’s efforts to treat PTSD and alter memory, but none of them can be found in the new trailer for its second season, which introduces a new mystery with Janelle Monáe, Chris Cooper, and Joan Cusack. As of now, the only characters confirmed to appear in the new season are Stephan Cruz and Hong Chau , who will reprise their roles as troubled veteran Walter and corporate underling Audrey.

A nameless character played by Monáe wakes up in a rowboat with no memory of her identity in the new tale , which will dig even deeper into the Geist Gr oup that ominously hovered over the first season. “ I knew something was wrong with me, but I couldn’t explain it to anyone,” her character says in the trailer . “ It was like the people around me were keeping a secret. Like we were in a movie. And everyone knew we were in a movie except for me.”

A press release hints at an “even more insidious version” of the Homecoming Initiative, and reveals that Cooper will play the founder of the Geist Group, while Cusack will portray an eccentric military operative. Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail, who helmed the first season, is relinquishing directing duties to Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment), but he’ll remain on as an executive producer through his Esmail Corp production company. Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who created the original podcast, will continue to serve as co-showrunners.

Homecoming’s second season creeps onto Amazon Prime (and your weak, pliable brain) on May 22.