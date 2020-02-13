Amazon's Bosch renewed for one last season

Photo : Aaron Epstein ( Amazon )

It’s been a bad month for shows that are somehow still on despite seemingly nobody knowing that they’re still on—or, rather, were still on. Showtime unexpectedly canceled Ray Donovan recently, surprising even its showrunner by choosing not to give it a final “goodbye” season. Now, Amazon has canceled Bosch, the completely different and unrelated show that some people often confused with Ray Donovan, though it’s at least going to get one final season before going off into whichever afterlife is reserved for gruff man protagonists who don’t get along with others but still get the job done.

This comes from Deadline, which notes that the decision to renew Bosch for a seventh and final season comes even before the sixth season has premiered, which is happening later this year. That means it’ll at least still be a while before we say goodbye to Titus Welliver’s Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch. The show is/was based on Michael Connelly’s nearly two dozen Bosch novels, and in a statement he said that “all good things come to an end” and that he’s “happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to.” This is also the end of an era for Amazon Prime, as Bosch is the streaming platform’s longest-running series by far (it premiered way back in 2014!). Deadline says the final season of Bosch will be about Bosch and Jerry Edgar “pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white-collar crime and the deadly depths of the street-level drug trade.

In case it’s still not clear to you: Bosch is a detective, Ray Donovan is a fixer. We’re not entirely sure what a fixer does, but pursuing a murder investigation that goes to the highest levels of white-collar crime is much more straightforward at least.