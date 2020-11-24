Amazon renews The Expanse for a sixth and final season

The Expanse Photo : Amazon Prime

It’s a bad day to be a fan-favorite TV show that got canceled by its original home and found new life at a different outlet: Pop canceled One Day At A Time after resurrecting the Netflix series, and now Amazon is bringing The Expanse—which started life as a Syfy show—to an end. Things are little rosier for The Expanse, though, with Deadline saying that the sci-fi series will at least get one final season to wrap things up. This will be the show’s sixth season and the third since moving to Amazon Prime, with season five set to premiere in just a few weeks. Deadline also says that production on season six might start as early as January 20, which seems pretty optimistic, but maybe that means fans won’t have to wait too long to see how the show ends.

Whenever the show returns for its final season, it will reportedly be without cast member Cas Anvar, who was accused of sexual misconduct over the summer. The accusations surfaced on social media, at which point Daniel Abraham—one of the authors whose work the show is based on—brought them to the attention of producer Alcon, which then launched an investigation. Deadline doesn’t say what came of that investigation, but Anvar won’t be back either way.

