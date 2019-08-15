Photo: Amazon Studios

The Emmys are coming up, and that means it’s time for the all-important practice of Emmy voting. Granted, a very small percentage of people in the world actually get to vote on the Emmys, but that’s not stopping Amazon from going off the rails with a ridiculously elaborate campaign to convince voters to support its original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, various businesses in Los Angeles are teaming up for “1950s-inspired prices and more marvelous markdowns” today, all in an attempt to remind people of how good things were back in the day—but in, like, a fun way and not a “remember when it was okay to be racist” way.

You can go to that LA Times story to see the full list of what’s being offered today, but the gist of it is that you can get special 30-cent malts, book $200 rooms at Studio City’s Sportsmen’s Lodge for $40, enjoy a $60-100 makeover at Blushington for only $2.50, and gawk at ‘50s-themed decor at various locations. Naturally, though, these wacky prices quickly got out of control, with Vulture reporting that a gas station’s 30-cents per gallon deal got so popular that cops had to come to alleviate the traffic jams. Cheap malts are fun, but these people who got cheap gas are going to live like kings when Mad Max happens in a few months.

Anyway, it’s not very clear why this would make anyone want to vote for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to win Emmys, especially when it has so many already and most people aren’t Emmy voters, but Amazon has money to burn… and it got us talking about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, so that’s really all that counts. To counteract this obvious manipulation, go watch GLOW or something.

